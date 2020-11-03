Early vote in U.S. presidential election hits record 100 million

Boxes containing early voting and absentee ballots wait to be processed ahead of the upcoming presidential election in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr/Files

(Reuters) - More than 100 million Americans cast an early vote in the 2020 presidential election ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, driving what is expected to the highest turnout in modern times.

The sharp increase in mail-in and early in-person voting was largely spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 231,000 people in the United States and continues unabated in many states as the number of cases continue to spike.