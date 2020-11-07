Egypt's Sisi congratulates Biden on winning U.S. Election

CAIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi congratulated Joe Biden on Saturday for winning the U.S. presidency, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.
“The President stressed the aspiration for cooperation and joint action to strengthen the strategic bilateral relations between Egypt and the United States, in the interest of the two friendly countries and peoples,” the statement added.
Reporting by Mohamed Hendawy; writing by Samar Hassan; editing by Giles Elgood
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.