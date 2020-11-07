Factbox: Biden wins presidency as Pennsylvania is put in his column

(Reuters) - Democrat Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, Edison Research and major television networks projected on Saturday, as the battleground state of Pennsylvania was put in his column four days after Americans went to the polls.

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden makes a statement after participating in briefing about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Tallies from Edison Research and most major news outlets showed Biden with 273 Electoral College votes, with Pennsylvania’s 20 votes giving him the decisive edge. It takes 270 Electoral College votes to win. There are 538 Electoral College votes allotted to the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The table below shows the latest state-by-state projections from Edison Research and six news outlets.

Electoral College tally

ABC CBS NBC FOX CNN EDISON AP

Trump 234 233 234 240 234 234 234

Biden 273 272 273 290 273 273 284

Alabama (9) T T T T T T T

Alaska (3)

Arizona (11) B B

Arkansas (6) T T T T T T T

California (55) B B B B B B B

Colorado (9) B B B B B B B

Connecticut (7) B B B B B B B

Delaware (3) B B B B B B B

District of Columbia (3) B B B B B B B

Florida (29) T T T T T T T

Georgia (16)

Hawaii (4) B B B B B B B

Idaho (4) T T T T T T T

Illinois (20) B B B B B B B

Indiana (11) T T T T T T T

Iowa (6) T T T T T T T

Kansas (6) T T T T T T T

Kentucky (8) T T T T T T T

Louisiana (8) T T T T T T T

Maine (popular vote) (2) B B B B B B B

Maine 1st district (1) B B B B B B B

Maine 2nd district (1) T T T T T T

Maryland (10) B B B B B B B

Massachusetts (11) B B B B B B B

Michigan (16) B B B B B B B

Minnesota (10) B B B B B B B

Mississippi (6) T T T T T T T

Missouri (10) T T T T T T T

Montana (3) T T T T T T T

Nebraska (popular vote) (2) T T T T T T T

Nebraska 1st district (1) T T T T T T T

Nebraska 2nd district (1) B B B B B B

Nebraska 3rd district (1) T T T T T T T

Nevada (6) T

New Hampshire (4) B B B B B B B

New Jersey (14) B B B B B B B

New Mexico (5) B B B B B B B

New York (29) B B B B B B B

North Carolina (15)

North Dakota (3) T T T T T T T

Ohio (18) T T T T T T T

Oklahoma (7) T T T T T T T

Oregon (7) B B B B B B B

Pennsylvania (20) T T T T T T T

Rhode Island (4) B B B B B B B

South Carolina (9) T T T T T T T

South Dakota (3) T T T T T T T

Tennessee (11) T T T T T T T

Texas (38) T T T T T T T

Utah (6) T T T T T T T

Vermont (3) B B B B B B B

Virginia (13) B B B B B B B

Washington (12) B B B B B B B

West Virginia (5) T T T T T T T

Wisconsin (10) B B B B B B B

Wyoming (3) T T T T T T T

Edison Research provides exit polling and vote count data to the National Election Pool, a consortium consisting of ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News. The networks use the data to inform their projections.Reuters has an agreement with NEP/Edison to distribute exit polling and vote count data to clients. Reuters has not independently tabulated the results.The Associated Press has a separate polling and vote count operation and makes its own projections. Fox News relies on data from the AP to inform its projections.