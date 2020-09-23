Facebook to reject political ads prematurely claiming election victory

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc will not accept political ads that seek to claim victory before the results of the 2020 U.S. election are declared, a company spokesman tweeted on Wednesday.

The move expands the company’s plans, announced earlier this month, to stop accepting new political ads in the week before the election. At the time, Facebook said political advertisers could resume creating new ads after Election Day. (Reporting by Katie Paul Editing by Chris Reese)