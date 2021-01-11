Facebook to remove content with "stop the steal" phrase

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Monday it would remove any content containing the phrase “stop the steal” from its social media platform and Instagram.

The company said it was treating the next two weeks as a "major civic event" and would take additional measures to prevent misinformation and spread of content that could incite further violence, according to a blog post. (bit.ly/35ykicv) (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)