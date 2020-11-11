Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
APAC

Georgia to conduct a full recount of election ballots

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections disinfects plastic trays while processing ballots in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., November 4, 2020. Picture taken November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell/File Photo

(Reuters) - Georgia’s top election official on Wednesday said the state will conduct a recount of all paper ballots cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“Mathematically, you actually have to do a full hand-by-hand recount of all because the margin is so close,” Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference. “We want to start this before the week is up.”

Reporting by Jason Lange and Tim Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up