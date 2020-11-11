Georgia to conduct a full recount of election ballots

An employee of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections disinfects plastic trays while processing ballots in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., November 4, 2020. Picture taken November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell/File Photo

(Reuters) - Georgia’s top election official on Wednesday said the state will conduct a recount of all paper ballots cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“Mathematically, you actually have to do a full hand-by-hand recount of all because the margin is so close,” Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference. “We want to start this before the week is up.”