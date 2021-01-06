MSNBC leads cable networks in Georgia election coverage

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp’s MSNBC led primetime cable news ratings on Tuesday as election returns rolled in from the crucial U.S. Senate races in Georgia, Nielsen ratings data showed.

Roughly 4.7 million people on average watched MSNBC’S coverage from 8 p.m to 11 p.m., Nielsen data showed. That was ahead of the 4.3 million people who tuned in to Fox Corp’s Fox News Channel. AT&T Inc’s CNN finished third with an average of 3.9 million.