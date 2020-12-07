Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. News

Georgia recertifies U.S. presidential election results, confirming Biden victory

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Georgia recertified the state’s results in the Nov. 3 presidential election on Monday, confirming that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden had won the state, according to a press release from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The recertification followed a hand recount that was triggered by an audit and a formal recount that was requested by Republican President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, both of which upheld Biden’s victory in the state, the press release said.

