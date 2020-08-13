White House's Kushner confirms he met with entertainer Kanye West

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - White House adviser Jared Kushner confirmed on Thursday that he had met recently with entertainer Kanye West, who is seeking to get his name on ballots for the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

West is a Trump supporter and some view his bid to run for president himself as designed to have a spoiling effect that would help Trump and hurt Democrat Joe Biden.

Asked whether he had discussed the campaign with West, Kushner told reporters at the White House: “We had a general discussion, more about policy.” (Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason Editing by Chris Reese)