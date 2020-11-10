France's Macron tells Biden ready to work together on climate, security: Elysee

Slideshow ( 2 images )

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told U.S. President-elect Joe Biden he was ready to work together on climate, health, fight against terrorism, his office said on Tuesday

The Elysee palace said Macron spoke to Biden on Tuesday afternoon for 10 minutes.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said he spoke to Biden on Tuesday about working together on tackling climate change and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macron congratulated Biden on Saturday for winning the U.S. presidency, saying they had many challenges to face.