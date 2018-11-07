Financials
November 7, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

McConnell says infrastructure, healthcare on 2019 U.S. Senate agenda

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday infrastructure and healthcare would be on the U.S. Senate agenda in 2019, after Republicans widened their majority in the Senate but lost control of the House of Representatives in Tuesday’s elections.

Speaking to reporters, McConnell said senators would likely tackle Obamacare fixes and prescription drug prices, but that changes to Medicare and Social Security were unlikely. Additionally, any new tax legislation would need bipartisan support, he said. (Reporting by Rick Cowan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
