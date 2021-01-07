Mexico president hopes democracy, peace prevail after mob raids U.S. Capitol

MEXICO CITY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s president on Thursday said he hoped peace and democracy would prevail when asked to comment on the hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a failed bid to overturn his election defeat.

“We hope there will be peace, that democracy, which is the people’s power, will prevail, and that there are liberties,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular press conference. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)