Trump campaign to allege voter fraud in Nevada lawsuit - source

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to staff and reporters as he visits his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s campaign on Thursday will announce a lawsuit alleging voter fraud in Nevada, according to a source familiar with the matter, as the state continued counting ballots in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The campaign scheduled a news conference in Las Vegas on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET (1630 GMT).

The Trump campaign planned to allege that thousands of people cast ballots who no longer live in the state, the source told Reuters.

The Republican president’s campaign has already filed lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to stop vote counting. In Wisconsin, the campaign has asked for a recount.

Challenger Joe Biden has a small lead in Nevada, one of a handful of battleground states that could decide the presidency and have yet to be called after Tuesday’s vote.

The news conference will feature former intelligence official Richard Grenell, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald, the statement said.