UPDATE 1-Nevada Democrats will not use reporting app that led to Iowa's delayed caucus results

By Elizabeth Culliford and Amanda Becker

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Nevada Democratic Party said on Tuesday they will not use the same app that led to delayed reporting of Iowa’s Monday presidential caucus results in their own caucuses on Feb. 22.

Democratic party officials in Iowa have had to delay announcing the tally of the caucus results after reporting difficulties using the mobile app, developed by tech firm Shadow Inc.

“We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus,” Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy said in a statement.

“We had already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems, and are currently evaluating the best path forward,” he added.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said the mobile app was recording data accurately but only partial data. He said that the coding problem was fixed and state officials are verifying the app’s data with paper documents.

Shadow said in a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday that it regretted the delays in reporting voting results and that the issue did not affect any of the underlying caucus results.

Shadow’s chief executive and chief technology officers are both veterans of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The vendor was launched after digital non-profit Acronym took over the tech platform Groundbase in early 2019. Its website said it sees itself as “building a long-term, side-by-side ‘Shadow’ of tech infrastructure to the Democratic Party and the progressive community at large.”

On Monday, Acronym, which has an affiliated political action committee called Pacronym, said it was an investor in the app but distanced itself from its services in Iowa.

“Acronym is an investor in several for-profit companies across the progressive media and technology sectors. One of those independent, for-profit companies is Shadow Inc., which also has other private investors ... we, like everyone else, are eagerly awaiting more information from the Iowa Democratic Party with respect to what happened,” it said in a statement on Twitter.

Officials in Iowa said that problem on Monday night was “a reporting issue” and not a cyber-security one.

“The app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion,” said Mandy McClure, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Democratic Party.

A Biden aide told Reuters that the former vice president’s campaign had used Shadow’s services once for a small campaign sending text messages to voters about its campaign kick-off in Philadelphia, but stopped because the company did not meet the campaign’s security standards.

The aide did not provide further details. (Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford and Amanda Becker, Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)