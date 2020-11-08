Palestinian President Abbas congratulates Joe Biden - statement

RAMALLAH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden in a statement issued from his headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

“I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his victory as President of the United States of America for the coming period,” the statements said. It added: “I look forward to working with the President-elect and his administration.” (Reporting by Ali Sawafta)