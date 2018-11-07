Pelosi: Democrats won U.S. House on healthcare

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Democrat Nancy Pelosi, possibly the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Wednesday her party’s strong showing in congressional elections was due to its determination to preserve the massive health reform law passed during the Obama administration.

“Healthcare was on the ballot and healthcare won,” Pelosi, the top Democrat in the House, said of the Tuesday election that Democrats a majority in the House. “We won because from the beginning we focused on healthcare.” (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott)