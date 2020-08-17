Healthcare
August 17, 2020 / 5:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House Chief of Staff Meadows says Trump may support U.S. Postal Service funding if included with coronavirus stimulus

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Monday that the Trump Administration is willing to support providing funding for the U.S. Postal Service if it accompanies a coronavirus stimulus funding package of measures.

Speaking to reporters while aboard Air Force One, Meadows added, however, that he has not spoken to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Senate Democratic Leader Schumer about coronavirus relief in more than a week. (Reporting by Alex Alper and Katanga Johnson Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
