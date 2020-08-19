U.S. House releases legislation to safeguard mail-in ballots

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives released legislation on Wednesday that would reverse any changes in Postal Service policies that cause delays and require same-day processing for mail-in ballots.
The legislation would also prevent the Postal Service from implementing policies that alter service levels that were in effect on January 1, 2020. The House is expected to vote on the legislation on Saturday.
Reporting by David Morgan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama