U.S. judge orders USPS to reinforce 'extraordinary measures' ballot delivery policy

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) must remind senior managers they must follow its “extraordinary measures” policy and use its Express Mail Network to expedite ballots ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election, under an order signed by a U.S. judge.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan’s order on Sunday, which was agreed to by USPS, said the postal service must reinforce its “special procedures” to ensure it “delivers every ballot possible by the cutoff time on Election Day.”

USPS will also reinforce to managers that “all ballots with a local destination must be cleared and processed on the same day or no later than the next morning for delivery to local offices, from now through at least November 7.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)