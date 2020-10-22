Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. Postal Service has delivered more than 100 million ballots

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service on Thursday said it has delivered more than 100 million blank or completed ballots since early September for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Postal officials during a media briefing said the Postal Service was well positioned to deliver ballots in a timely fashion and outlined a number of steps.

In total, 523 million pieces of election mail have entered the U.S. Postal Service network, up 162% over the 2016 election. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

