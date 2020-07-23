Trump says Florida convention event canceled after coronavirus spike

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would no longer be holding a large gathering in Florida in August to accept the Republican Party’s nomination, after a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

“The timing for this event is not right,” Trump said in a White House press briefing. “It’s just not right with what’s happened recently, the flare up in Florida. To have a big convention it’s not the right time.”

The event, initially slated to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, had been moved to Jacksonville, Florida, after North Carolina’s governor refused to guarantee Trump could hold a large event in the state. (Reporting by Simon Lewis Editing by Chris Reese)