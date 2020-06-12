Trump to accept Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Florida

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, this summer after balking at having the event in Charlotte, North Carolina, due to the state’s coronavirus social-distancing rules.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement on Thursday the official business of the party’s convention would still be held in Charlotte but the celebration of Trump’s nomination would be moved to Jacksonville. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)