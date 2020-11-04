Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

FACTBOX-Election results for counties watched by Wall Street

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street investors, hunting for clues on who will win the U.S.
presidential race, are looking at the election results in a few dozen counties that could be
indicative of broader trends.
    Below is the list of counties that Reuters compiled after interviews with more than a dozen
investors and political analysts, and the vote counts so far reported by Edison Research.
    Election experts say some initial results may be distorted by the different ways states
handle early votes, which tend to favor Democratic candidate Joe Biden more than Republican
President Donald Trump according to opinion polls. 
    A state that first tabulates mail-in ballots, for instance, could lean Democratic until
Election Day votes are counted, whereas a state that first counts Election Day votes could
appear to favor Trump until absentee ballots are tallied.
    For more on why these counties, all in battleground states, were selected by investors,
click            . It remains to be seen which, if any, of these states prove to be bellwethers.
    
 County        State  % expected vote  Trump      Biden      Trump     Obama
                      counted so far   (2020)     (2020)     2016      2012
                      (2020)                                 margin    margin 
 Maricopa      AZ                                                2.84    -10.69
 Broward       FL                 99%      34.4%      65.1%    -34.91     34.93
 Duval         FL               91.9%      47.5%      51.2%      1.37     -3.61
 Jefferson     FL                 95%        53%      46.1%      5.06      1.75
 Miami-Dade    FL                 89%      45.3%        54%    -29.39     23.73
 Monroe        FL               91.1%      53.4%      45.7%      6.82      0.44
 Pinellas      FL               91.9%      49.2%      49.5%      1.11     5.65%
 Seminole      FL               93.7%      48.1%      50.8%      1.55     -6.47
 Sumter        FL                 95%      67.8%      31.7%     38.96    -34.92
 Kent          MI                                                3.05     -7.69
 Macomb        MI                                               11.53      3.99
 Monroe        MI                                               21.97      0.98
 Bladen        NC               77.4%      55.5%      43.9%      9.39      1.97
 Durham        NC               83.2%      16.7%      82.2%    -59.50     52.79
 Granville     NC                                                2.49      4.54
 Mecklenburg   NC                 84%        30%      68.8%    -29.41     22.41
 Trumbull      OH                 55%      44.2%      54.7%      6.22     23.00
 Wood          OH                 56%      42.9%      55.6%      7.99      4.84
 Bucks         PA                                               -0.78      1.23
 Erie          PA                                                1.56     16.03
 Luzerne       PA                                               19.31      4.81
 Northampton   PA                                                3.78      4.71
 Harris        TX                                              -12.34     0.08%
 Tarrant       TX                                                8.61    -15.69
 Kenosha       WI                                                0.31     12.23
 
Notes:
    * Margin is percentage point difference between total vote shares 
    * 2020 vote counts provided by Edison Research. Reuters has not independently tabulated the
results.
    * 2016, 2012 data for races won by Trump and President Barack Obama provided by Dave Leip's
Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections

 (Reporting by Pete Schroeder, Lawrence Delevingne, Imani Moise, Alden Bentley, Dan Burns and
Paritosh Bansal)
