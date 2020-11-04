Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

FACTBOX-Election results for counties watched by Wall Street

By Reuters Staff

 (Adds Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin counties)
    Nov 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street investors, hunting for clues on who will win the U.S.
presidential race, are looking at the election results in a few dozen counties that could be
indicative of broader trends.
    Below is the list of counties that Reuters compiled after interviews with more than a dozen
investors and political analysts, and the vote counts so far reported by Edison Research.
    Election experts say some initial results may be distorted by the different ways states
handle early votes, which tend to favor Democratic candidate Joe Biden more than Republican
President Donald Trump according to opinion polls. 
    A state that first tabulates mail-in ballots, for instance, could lean Democratic until
Election Day votes are counted, whereas a state that first counts Election Day votes could
appear to favor Trump until absentee ballots are tallied.
    For more on why these counties, all in battleground states, were selected by investors,
click            . It remains to be seen which, if any, of these states prove to be bellwethers.
    
 County        State  % expected     Trump      Biden      Trump     Obama
                      vote counted   (2020)     (2020)     2016      2012
                      so far                               margin    margin 
                      (2020)                                         
 Maricopa      AZ             77.3%      44.6%      54.2%      2.84    -10.69
 Broward       FL               95%      34.8%      64.6%    -34.91     34.93
 Duval         FL             91.9%      47.5%      51.2%      1.37     -3.61
 Jefferson     FL               99%      52.9%        46%      5.06      1.75
 Miami-Dade    FL             94.9%      46.1%      53.4%    -29.39     23.73
 Monroe        FL             92.7%      53.5%      45.5%      6.82      0.44
 Pinellas      FL             92.2%      49.2%      49.4%      1.11     5.65%
 Seminole      FL             93.9%      47.9%      50.6%      1.55     -6.47
 Sumter        FL               95%      67.8%      31.7%     38.96    -34.92
 Kent          MI             42.9%      56.4%      40.9%      3.05     -7.69
 Macomb        MI             43.4%      66.9%      31.6%     11.53      3.99
 Monroe        MI                                             21.97      0.98
 Bladen        NC               95%      56.6%      42.8%      9.39      1.97
 Durham        NC               86%        17%      81.8%    -59.50     52.79
 Granville     NC                                              2.49      4.54
 Mecklenburg   NC             92.2%      31.3%      67.4%    -29.41     22.41
 Trumbull      OH               99%      54.5%      44.1%      6.22     23.00
 Wood          OH               56%      51.6%      46.6%      7.99      4.84
 Bucks         PA                                             -0.78      1.23
 Erie          PA             27.9%      59.4%        39%      1.56     16.03
 Luzerne       PA             56.5%      58.4%      40.6%     19.31      4.81
 Northampton   PA             37.1%        42%      56.8%      3.78      4.71
 Harris        TX             82.5%      42.7%      56.1%    -12.34     0.08%
 Tarrant       TX             80.4%      49.4%      49.2%      8.61    -15.69
 Kenosha       WI             42.3%      63.6%      34.4%      0.31     12.23
 
Notes:
    * Margin is percentage point difference between total vote shares 
    * 2020 vote counts provided by Edison Research. Reuters has not independently tabulated the
results.
    * 2016, 2012 data for races won by Trump and President Barack Obama provided by Dave Leip's
Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections

 (Reporting by Pete Schroeder, Lawrence Delevingne, Imani Moise, Alden Bentley, Dan Burns and
Paritosh Bansal)
