Bonds News

FACTBOX-Election results for counties watched by Wall Street

By Reuters Staff

 (Updates counties in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin)
    Nov 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street investors, hunting for clues on who will win the U.S.
presidential race, are looking at the election results in a few dozen counties that could be
indicative of broader trends.
    Below is the list of counties that Reuters compiled after interviews with more than a dozen
investors and political analysts, and the vote counts so far reported by Edison Research.
    Election experts say some initial results may be distorted by the different ways states
handle early votes, which tend to favor Democratic candidate Joe Biden more than Republican
President Donald Trump according to opinion polls. 
    A state that first tabulates mail-in ballots, for instance, could lean Democratic until
Election Day votes are counted, whereas a state that first counts Election Day votes could
appear to favor Trump until absentee ballots are tallied.
    For more on why these counties, all in battleground states, were selected by investors,
click            . It remains to be seen which, if any, of these states prove to be bellwethers.
    Trump is projected to win key states including Florida, Ohio and Texas. 
 County        State  % expected     Trump      Biden     Trump     Obama
                      vote counted   (2020)     (2020)    2016      2012
                      so far                              margin    margin 
                      (2020)                                        
 Maricopa      AZ             85.9%      46.3%     52.3%      2.84    -10.69
 Broward       FL             99.1%      34.8%     64.6%    -34.91     34.93
 Duval         FL              100%      47.4%       51%      1.37     -3.61
 Jefferson     FL              100%      52.9%       46%      5.06      1.75
 Miami-Dade    FL             96.0%        46%     53.3%    -29.39     23.73
 Monroe        FL             93.3%      53.4%     45.4%      6.82      0.44
 Pinellas      FL             92.6%      49.2%     49.4%      1.11     5.65%
 Seminole      FL             94.4%      47.9%     50.7%      1.55     -6.47
 Sumter        FL             98.2%      67.8%     31.7%     38.96    -34.92
 Kent          MI             77.5%      52.1%     45.8%      3.05     -7.69
 Macomb        MI             75.3%      55.9%     42.7%     11.53      3.99
 Monroe        MI             56.5%      61.6%     36.6%     21.97      0.98
 Bladen        NC             98.3%      56.6%     42.8%      9.39      1.97
 Durham        NC            100.2%        18%     80.6%    -59.50     52.79
 Granville     NC             97.8%      52.8%     46.1%      2.49      4.54
 Mecklenburg   NC             95.2%      31.6%     66.7%    -29.41     22.41
 Trumbull      OH              100%      54.5%     44.1%      6.22     23.00
 Wood          OH             97.4%      52.9%     45.2%      7.99      4.84
 Bucks         PA             55.3%      56.3%     42.5%     -0.78      1.23
 Erie          PA             69.8%      56.4%     41.8%      1.56     16.03
 Luzerne       PA             75.8%      62.5%     36.5%     19.31      4.81
 Northampton   PA             88.5%      51.7%     46.9%      3.78      4.71
 Harris        TX             95.3%      42.8%     55.8%    -12.34     0.08%
 Tarrant       TX             93.1%      49.3%     49.1%      8.61    -15.69
 Kenosha       WI             69.6%      59.9%     38.3%      0.31     12.23
 
Notes:
    * Margin is percentage point difference between total vote shares 
    * 2020 vote counts provided by Edison Research. Reuters has not independently tabulated the
results.
    * 2016, 2012 data for races won by Trump and President Barack Obama provided by Dave Leip's
Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections

 (Reporting by Pete Schroeder, Lawrence Delevingne, Imani Moise, Alden Bentley, Dan Burns and
Paritosh Bansal)
