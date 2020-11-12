Russia's Lavrov expects Biden's policy on Iran, climate to resemble Obama's

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the Foreign Ministry in Athens, Greece, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he thought U.S. foreign policy under Joe Biden would be similar to that seen under President Barack Obama, especially on Iran and climate change.

The Kremlin said on Monday it would wait for the official results of the U.S. presidential election before commenting on its outcome, and that it had noted incumbent Donald Trump’s announcement of legal challenges related to the vote.