Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2020. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said on Wednesday that Russia, China and Iran are all a threat to U.S. elections through influence campaigns.

But Wolf told a congressional hearing there is no evidence at this point that foreign countries are actually interfering in U.S. election infrastructure.