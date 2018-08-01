FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 1, 2018 / 1:51 PM / in an hour

Facebook, Twitter, Google executives to testify in U.S. Senate Sept. 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Senior executives of Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc.’s Google will testify to the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee on Sept. 5, Senator Mark Warner, the committee’s Democratic vice chairman, said on Wednesday.

“We will be hosting senior executives from Facebook, Twitter and, yes, Google at a hearing on Sept. 5. To hear the plans they have in place, to press them to do more, and to work together to address this challenge,” Warner said at a hearing looking into foreign efforts to influence U.S. elections through the use of social media. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.