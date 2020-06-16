U.S. House panel to hold election security hearing with Facebook, Google, Twitter

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - Top officials from Facebook, Google and Twitter will appear before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday at a hearing to discuss foreign influence and election security, the House Intelligence Committee said in a statement.

The remote hearing will discuss the technology industry’s actions since the 2016 U.S. election, state-sponsored disinformation efforts, and other related issues ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential contest, the panel said on Tuesday.

It will also look at misinformation campaigns amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and recent protests over racism and policing. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chris Reese)