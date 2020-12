Dec 15 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Tuesday that it would lift a temporary post-election ban on political ads in Georgia from Dec. 16 due to runoff elections happening in the state.

The ban on political ads in other states will remain, the social media giant said in a blog post. [bit.ly/3nt0K0k ] (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)