MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Wednesday it was still too early to say who has won the U.S. election.

Gonzalez Laya told Cadena Ser radio one had to be patient and “count votes one by one, as it’s done in democracies.” (Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Editing by Inti Landauro)