State Street says will not support candidates who undermine legitimate election outcomes

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. custodian bank State Street Corp said late on Monday it will not support lawmakers or candidates who demonstrate views or engage in acts that are intended to undermine “legitimate election outcomes.”

“As a result, our Political Action Committee (PAC) will not contribute to lawmakers who supported last week’s efforts to undermine our democracy,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)