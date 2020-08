WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service recently sent letters to 46 states and the District of Columbia warning that some mailed ballots may not arrive in time to be counted for the Nov. 3 election, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The ballot warnings were issued by the Postal Service at the end of July and obtained through a records request by the Post, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)