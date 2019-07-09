U.S. billionaire Steyer enters 2020 Democratic presidential race -report

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Billionaire donor and liberal activist Tom Steyer, who flirted with the idea of running for president earlier this year but declined, now says he will now seek the Democratic presidential nomination, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Steyer had said in January that he was passing on a 2020 run and instead focusing on his efforts to impeach Republican President Donald Trump and get Democrats elected to the U.S. Congress. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)