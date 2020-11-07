Sudan's PM congratulates Biden and Harris on election victory

CAIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for winning the U.S. presidential election.

“On behalf of the Sudanese people, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their election as President & Vice President. Looking forward to working closely with them both to continue building bridges of friendship and cooperation between our two nations and countries.” Hamdok tweeted on late Saturday. (Reporting by Samar Hassan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)