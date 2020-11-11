U.S. 2020 presidential race: key tallies, undetermined states

Protesting supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump are reflected in a window, as election workers continue to tabulate votes at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), days after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

(Reuters) - Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. election after a longer-than-usual process of counting mail-in ballots that a record number of Americans relied on during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden, a former U.S. vice president, surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch the presidency on Saturday. Edison Research, which compiles live election results for the National Election Pool media consortium, has yet to call three U.S. states: Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.

Here are some key tallies in the 2020 race for the White House, as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE: Biden 279; Trump 217

POPULAR VOTE: Biden - 77,320,380; Trump - 72,221,116

STATES REMAINING TO BE DECIDED:

ARIZONA (11 electoral votes) - Biden 49.4%, Trump 49.0% with 98% estimated vote tallied

GEORGIA (16 electoral votes) - Biden 49.5%, Trump 49.2% with 99% estimated vote tallied

NORTH CAROLINA (15 electoral votes) - Biden 48.7%, Trump, 50.0% with 98% estimated vote tallied