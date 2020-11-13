U.S. election: key tallies, undetermined states, certification deadlines

(Reuters) - Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, beating Republican President Donald Trump after a longer-than-usual process of counting mail-in ballots that a record number of Americans relied on during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Monument at sunset in Washington, U.S., November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Biden surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch the presidency on Saturday. On Thursday, Edison Research projected Biden as the winner in Arizona, leaving just Georgia and North Carolina to be decided.At the same time, vote counts are being challenged in a number of states, including Michigan and Pennsylvania, while the Trump campaign has signaled it may seek a recount in Wisconsin.

Here are some key tallies in the White House race, as of 9 a.m. EST on Friday (1400 GMT), as well as vote certification deadlines.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE: Biden 290; Trump 217

POPULAR VOTE: Biden - 77,941,177; Trump - 72,626,112; Biden leads by 5,315,065, or 5.3 million votes. STATES REMAINING TO BE DECIDED:

Georgia (16 electoral votes) - Biden 49.5%, Trump 49.2% with 99% of estimated vote tallied

North Carolina (15 electoral votes) - Biden 48.7%, Trump, 50.0% with 98% of estimated vote tallied

VOTE CERTIFICATION DEADLINES:Arizona - Deadline is Nov. 30

Georgia - Deadline is Nov. 20

Michigan - Deadline is Nov. 23

North Carolina - Deadline is Nov. 24

Pennsylvania - Deadline is Nov. 23

Wisconsin - Deadline is Dec. 1