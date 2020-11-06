Trump, without evidence, says 'if you count the legal votes I easily win'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said without evidence on Thursday that if “legal” votes are counted he would win the presidential election, in a signal he is in no mood to concede to Democrat Joe Biden.

“If you count the legal votes I easily win,” Trump said in an appearance in the White House briefing room, complaining that ballots still being counted suggest to him that the election is being rigged and stolen from him.