Company News
February 27, 2020 / 12:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump promises more lawsuits against New York Times

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday more lawsuits would be filed against the New York Times after his re-election campaign said it was filing a libel suit over what it said was a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the campaign had an overarching deal in the 2016 U.S. election.

Asked about the suit at a White House news conference, Trump said the Times had “got a lot wrong over the last number of years.”

Trump said he would let the lawsuit “work its way through the courts. And there’ll be more coming.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below