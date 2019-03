WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - White House Communications Director Bill Shine has resigned as Donald Trump’s top White House communications aide and will move to work on the U.S. president’s 2020 re-election campaign, the White House said on Friday.

Shine, a former Fox News executive, resigned on Thursday and will serve as a senior campaign adviser ahead of the 2020 presidential election, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton Writing by Susan Heavey)