Trump rally in New Hampshire postponed; White House cites tropical storm

MIAMI, July 10 (Reuters) - A campaign rally for President Donald Trump set for Saturday in New Hampshire has been postponed by a “week or two” because of a tropical storm off the East Coast, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday.

The rally had been set for Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Fay was expected to sweep across the heavily populated northeastern United States on Friday, bringing moderate to heavy rains and the potential for some flooding, the National Weather Service said. (Reporting by Steven Holland; writing by Diane Bartz; editing by Tim Ahmann)