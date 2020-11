Turkey says it will congratulate U.S. election winner once result finalised

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will congratulate the winner of the U.S. election after the result of the vote is finalised, a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party said on Monday, two day after Joe Biden clinched victory over President Donald Trump.

Ankara, which has been at odds with its NATO ally Washington over a host issues, from differences in Syria policy to Turkey’s purchase of Russian missile defence systems, said at the weekend it will continue working with the next U.S. administration.

Speaking at a news conference after an AK Party meeting chaired by Erdogan, Omer Celik said Ankara would congratulate and call the next U.S. president once the result is set, “out of respect for the United States and the American people”.