Turkey's Erdogan congratulates U.S. President-elect Biden for election win

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) meets with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at Beylerbeyi Palace in Istanbul November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 presidential election.

In his message, Erdogan reiterated Ankara’s “determination to work closely with the U.S. Administration” in the coming period, adding that “the strong cooperation and alliance” between the two countries would continue to contribute to world peace.