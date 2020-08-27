15.7 million people watched third night of Republican National Convention

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A total of 15.7 million people watched the third night of the mostly virtual Republican National Convention, according to early Nielsen Media Research, fewer than the 21.4 million viewers who watched the third night of the Democratic National Convention across the same number of networks.

The 15.7 million RNC number reflects the audience across six TV networks between 10 p.m EDT and 11:15 p.m. EDT. It does not include online and streaming viewers. A total of 22.8 million people watched the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on ten U.S. TV networks on August 19. A comparable figure for the RNC is expected later on Thursday. (Reporting by Helen Coster, Editing by Franklin Paul)