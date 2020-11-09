U.N. chief congratulates U.S. President-elect Joe Biden

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulates U.S. President-election Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a U.N. spokesman said on Monday.

Guterres “reaffirms that the partnership between the United States and the United Nations is an essential pillar of the international cooperation needed to address the dramatic challenges facing the world today,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols, Editing by Franklin Paul)