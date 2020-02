WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Joe Walsh, a conservative former U.S. congressman-turned-radio show host, has ended his long-shot bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and vowed to support a Democrat in November’s election.

“I can’t stop him in a Republican primary, but I can sure do my level best to try to stop him ... by bringing people together,” Walsh told CNN in an interview on Friday. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Heavey)