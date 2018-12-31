Democratic Senator Warren takes step toward 2020 U.S. presidential bid

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a progressive Democrat who has exchanged stinging criticism with President Donald Trump, said on Monday she has formed an exploratory committee to run for president in 2020.

Warren, of Massachusetts, released a video in which she outlines her vision of a path to opportunity for all Americans, not just the wealthy. “That’s the America I’m fighting for. And that’s why today I’m launching an exploratory committee for president,” she said.