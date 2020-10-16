Biden attacks Trump's coronavirus response as two rivals hold separate town halls

MIAMI/PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, as the two candidates held dueling televised town halls after their second planned debate was canceled.

The prime-time split-screen showdown offered a visual reminder of the deeply divided American electorate, even as more than 18 million ballots have already been cast ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day.

“He said he didn’t tell anybody because he was afraid Americans would panic,” Biden said in Philadelphia on ABC. “Americans don’t panic. He panicked.”

Trump defended staging a Rose Garden event to announce his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, where many attendees did not wear masks and later tested positive.

“Hey, I’m president - I have to see people, I can’t be in a basement,” Trump said on NBC in front of an outdoor audience of voters in Miami, implicitly criticizing Biden for spending months off the campaign trail as the pandemic raged.

Although the two candidates were not sharing a stage, it was immediately clear that the coronavirus pandemic, and Trump’s recent bout with COVID-19, would be a major topic at both events.

The second presidential debate had originally been scheduled for Thursday, but Trump pulled out of the event after organizers decided to turn it into a virtual affair following his diagnosis two weeks ago. A final debate is still scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Trump, who spent three days in a military hospital but has since returned to the campaign trail, is trying to alter the dynamics of the race. Reuters/Ipsos polls show Biden has a significant national lead, although his advantage in battleground states is less pronounced.

North Carolina, a highly competitive state, saw huge lines as it began more than two weeks of in-person early voting on Thursday, following record turnout in Georgia and Texas earlier in the week.

U.S. President Donald Trump points his finger during a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

As of 5:30 p.m. EDT, nearly 230,000 people had voted in North Carolina, more than the 166,000 who cast ballots on the first day of early voting in 2016, with two hours left before polls close for the day.

Some 18.1 million Americans have voted either in person or by mail so far, representing 12.9% of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida.

Voters are seeking to avoid in-person lines on Election Day to stay safe as coronavirus infections and hospitalizations continue to rise, but also to make sure their ballots will count. Many are concerned that Trump will challenge widely used mail-in ballots, after his repeated claims without evidence that they were fraudulent.

Trump’s narrow 2016 victory depended in large part on late-deciding swing voters who came to his side in the campaign’s waning days. But Reuters/Ipsos polling conducted from Friday to Tuesday shows there are far fewer undecided likely voters this year - around 8% - and they are just as likely to pick Biden as they are Trump.

Four years ago at this stage of the campaign, more than twice as many people were similarly wavering between Trump and his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

$1.5 BILLION

Perhaps the best measure of Democratic enthusiasm to defeat Trump is the massive amount of money that has poured into the party’s coffers in recent months.

Democratic fundraising organization ActBlue said on Thursday it collected $1.5 billion online from July to September, the most it had ever raised in one quarter. By comparison, major Republican fundraising platform WinRed said on Monday that it collected $623.5 million in the same period.

Biden’s campaign collected $383 million in September, setting a new record for a U.S. campaign for the second consecutive month.

“We’ve raised more money than I ever thought we could,” Biden told donors at an event.

Both candidates have been visiting battleground states this week, with Trump holding rallies in Florida, Pennsylvania and Iowa and Biden traveling to Ohio and Florida.

The U.S. economy tanked in the second quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic, and at least 25 million remained on jobless benefits at the end of September, Labor Department figures showed on Thursday.

The Biden campaign said on Thursday that three people who traveled with either Biden or Senator Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, had tested positive for COVID-19.

One of Harris’ top aides was among those who tested positive, but the campaign said she had not been in close contact. Nevertheless, Harris canceled her travel plans through the weekend as a precaution.

Biden had also been on a plane with an aviation company employee who tested positive but was not in close contact, his campaign said in a statement, and his travel schedule will remained unchanged.