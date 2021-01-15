Twitter says White House Twitter accounts will be transferred to Biden admin

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Thursday said it will transfer institutional White House Twitter accounts to Biden administration when the U.S. President-elect swears in on January 20.
Twitter said bit.ly/3icNB9E it will facilitate transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts including, @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec, adding those accounts will not automatically retain the followers from the prior administration.
Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam
