Trump signs order to bolster the U.S. power system from attacks- Energy Dept

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that seeks to protect the U.S. electricity system from cyber and other attacks, the Energy Department said in a release.

“It is imperative the bulk-power system be secured against exploitation and attacks by foreign threats,” Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in the release. The order will “greatly diminish the ability of foreign adversaries to target our critical electric infrastructure,” he said. A senior Energy Department official said that the order was not directed at any new threat, but the result of a process to bolster the power system. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)